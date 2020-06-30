2.06 pm: Kerala SSLC result has been declared. Here is the direct link to check the result.

2.03 pm: The SSLC result is expected to be declared now any time. Students should be ready with their hall tickets.

1.57 pm: C Ravindranath will address the press conference to declare the result at around 2.00 pm, reports Times of India.

1.56 pm: The result can also be accessed on the Saphalam app which can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

1.55 pm: The exams were first scheduled to be held in the month of March. But a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams for the remaining subjects was conducted from May 26 to May 30.

1.54 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.

1.53 pm: In 2019, the result for the SSLC exam was declared on May 6, 2019, in which students had secured a pass percentage of 98.11% which was an improvement from 2018 when the pass percentage was 97.84%.

1.51 pm: The result is expected to be available on the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

1.50 pm: The result for the Kerala SSLC 2020 exam is expected to be released soon. The result is expected to be released at around 2.00 pm.