Kerala SSCL result declared on keralaresults.nic.in; check for direct link: Live Update
The results for 2020 THSLC, SSLC (HI), THSLC (HI), and AHSLC will also be declared.
Kerala Education Department has declared the SSLC or 10th result for 2020 today, June 30. The result was declared at around 2.00 pm. Along with the SSLC examination result, the results for 2020 THSLC, SSLC (HI), THSLC (HI), and AHSLC are also declared.
The SSLC or class 10th exam result will be available at the official websites of keralapareeksahabhavan.in, keralaresults.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Here is the direct link to check the Kerala 2020 SSLC result.
The pass percentage this year for the Kerala SSLC 2020 exam was 98.82%. This is an improvement of around 0.7 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 98.11%. Pathanamthitta district topped the district list with 99.7% students passing the exam.
How to check Kerala SSLC result:
- Visit the Kerala result official website.
- Click on the link to check the SSLC result.
- Enter the roll number and other details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
This year the exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month March. However, a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and were conducted in the last week of May. The result were also delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Around 4 lakh students had participated in the exam from the state this year.
Live updates
2.30 pm: Wayanad scored the least pass percentage with 95.04% of students passing the exam.
2.23 pm: The district of Pathanamthitta bagged the top spot among districts with a pass percentage of 99.7%.
2.19 pm: A total number of 41,906 students have achieved A+ for all subjects, reports TOI
2.10 pm: The overall pass percentage this year is 98.82% which is an improvement since 2019 when the pass percentage was 98.11%, reports Times of India.
2.06 pm: Kerala SSLC result has been declared. Here is the direct link to check the result.
2.03 pm: The SSLC result is expected to be declared now any time. Students should be ready with their hall tickets.
1.57 pm: C Ravindranath will address the press conference to declare the result at around 2.00 pm, reports Times of India.
1.56 pm: The result can also be accessed on the Saphalam app which can be downloaded from Google Playstore.
1.55 pm: The exams were first scheduled to be held in the month of March. But a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams for the remaining subjects was conducted from May 26 to May 30.
1.54 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.
1.53 pm: In 2019, the result for the SSLC exam was declared on May 6, 2019, in which students had secured a pass percentage of 98.11% which was an improvement from 2018 when the pass percentage was 97.84%.
1.51 pm: The result is expected to be available on the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in
1.50 pm: The result for the Kerala SSLC 2020 exam is expected to be released soon. The result is expected to be released at around 2.00 pm.