Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a notification on Wednesday, July 1, stating that the application for the 2020 Civil Services Preliminary exam 2020 will have an option to change their exam centre. The decision was take as many candidates had requested the Commission to give the facility due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The option for the change of exam centre will be made available for the 2020 Civil Services and 2020 Indian Forest Services preliminary examinations. Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020 based on the revised calendar issued by the UPSC on June 5.

The option to change the exam centre for the Civil Services and IFS 2020 preliminary exam participants will be activated in two phases. The first phase will be active from July 7 to July 13 and the second phase will be activated from July 20 to July 24. The link will get activated on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has said that the change of centre request will be considered based on first-come-first-serve basis and once the capacity for a centre is reached, the same will be frozen. Moreover, the candidates will also get to withdraw their candidature from the exam, link for which will be activated from August 1 to August 8.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC notification for the change of exam centre.