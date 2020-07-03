The University of Rajasthan has released the 2020 Undergraduate and Postgraduate examination timetable today, July 3. The university will conduct the exams from July 15 and the timetable can be accessed on the official website, uniraj.ac.in.

The university chose not to wait for the UGC guidelines on the final year examination. The UGC is expected to issue guidelines on whether it s feasible to conduct the final year examination in universities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Here is the direct link to access the UG timetable.

Here is the direct link to access the PG timetable.

The undergraduate exam will begin on July 15 and will go on until September 7. The PG exam will also begin on July 15 and will go on until September 8, 2020.

All the UG exams will be conducted from 8.00 am to 11.00 am and the PG exams from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Students are suggested to check the admit card once they are released carefully for further details on centre and other rules around the exam.