Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will not release the Tamil Nadu 2020 Plus Two results today. NDTV reports that officials from Tamil Nadu DGE, the government agency in charge of public exams in the state, have told that the date for the TN Plus Two results is yet to be confirmed.

The same report also added that the DGE is in the last stages of finalising a release date for the results. Once the results are ready, the Tamil Nadu Plus Two results will be released on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Other official portals where the results will be available are dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The result was expected in the first week of July; however, the minister last week had said that the result will now be coming out in the second week, either on Monday or Tuesday.

The TN board had conducted the Plus Two exams in the month of March but the evaluation process was delayed to the COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, the board has cancelled the remaining exams for Class 10 and Class 11. The result date for 10th class has not been announced yet.

In 2019, the board had declared the Plus Two result on April 19th, 2019. The pass percentage for TN Plus Two in 2019 was 91.3%. Girls had managed to score better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.

How to check the TN 2020 Plus Two result:

1. Visit the TN results official websites - tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link to access the result

3. Enter the relevant details and submit

4. The result will be displayed