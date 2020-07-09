The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 examination has been postponed for August 22, reports NDTV. The exam was scheduled for July 31 but now it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation across the country. The exam is conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB).

GUJCET 2020 exam is being conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. Indian Express had reported that around 1.25 lakh are slated to appear for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.

The board generally conducts the exam in the month of March and the result is declared along with the HSC Science stream result. This year, although the HSC Science stream result has been declared, but the GUJCET 2020 exam is yet to be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

GSEB had declared the HSC or 12th Science stream result on May 17 and the result for the HSC Commerce and Arts stream was declared on June 15. Students scored a pass percentage of 76.29% for the overall HSC examination this year which is a 3 percentage points more compared to 2019. In 2019, the pass percentage was 73.27%. A total number of 3.71 lakh students had appeared for the exam.