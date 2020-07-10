Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results today at 3 pm, reports NDTV. ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites of CISCE - www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. Students can also avail the rechecking facility if they want to do so. The application for rechecking the results will be open till July 16.

The CISCE has decided to allot marks on the few remaining papers of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams on an alternative assessment scheme which was cancelled due to the India-wide coronavirus lockdown.

How to check CISCE 2020 results:

1. Go to the official CISCE websites - www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

2. Click ICSE Class 10 results or ISC Class 12 results

3. Enter unique ID and index number as mentioned in the CISCE 2020 admit cards

4. Fill the captcha code in the space provided

5. Submit and view ICSE 10th results or ISC 12th results

Students can also get their CISCE results via SMS service. For ICSE 10th results type “ICSE and seven-digit unique ID”. For ISC 12th results type “ISC and seven-digit unique ID”. Send it to 09248082883.

The students can get the digitally-signed copies of their mark sheets and pass certificates via the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology by July 12, the NDTV report adds.