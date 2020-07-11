Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan confirmed on Friday tweeted that the Common Entrance Exam (CET) or K-CET 2020 will be conducted as per the schedule, i.e. on July 30 and Juy 31. The exam is conducted for admission to professional courses in the state and is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority or KEA.

The exam is generally conducted in the months of April or May but this year it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. There were a lot of questions among students whether the exam will be postponed further but the Deputy CM assured that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule.

The K-CET 2020 examination will be held on the decided dates of July 30 & 31.



All the best to all the students! — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) July 10, 2020

Several students and parents have requested the government to either postpone or cancel the K-CET exam amidst the pandemic sitauation. However, until now the government is sticking with its plan to conduct the exam.

Generally, the hall ticket or admit card for the exam is released around 15 days before the exam and thus the hall ticket is expected to be released soon. Once it is released, students can download the hall ticket from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka. The courses include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.