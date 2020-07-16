Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the November 2020 timetable for the CA examination today, July 16. The examination timetable for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final year course can be accessed on the official website, icai.org.

The examination will begin November 1 and will go on until November 18. All the examination will begin at 2.00 pm and can stretch any where from 2 hours to 4 hours depending on the paper duration.

Here is the direct link to access the ICAI CA November 2020 timetable.

The examination will be conducted in 207 Indian cities and 5 cities abroad, details of which can be accessed on the timetable. The online application process will begin on August 5 and the last day to apply to participate in the exam is August 25 without pay a late fee. Any application made after August 25 will attract late fees and the last day to apply with the late fee is September 4.

ICAI conducts the CA examination twice in a year, once in May and then in November. The May 2020 examination had to be rescheduled twice before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The decision to cancel the May 2020 exam was conveyed via a notification on July 4 which said exam will be merged with the November 2020 examination with carryover of all the benefits available to the students.

The notification further said that students who have applied to appear for the May exam will have an option to change the group(s) of their appearance and the examination centre when applying for the November exam.