Jharkhand 12th exam: JAC to declare Intermediate result today at 5 pm: LIVE UPDATES
The result will be available on the official website, jacresult.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the 12th or Intermediate board examination result today, July 17. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, jacresult.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The results for all the streams will be declared today, reports Times of India. The streams including Arts, Commerce, and Science. The result is expected to be declared at 5.00 pm.
How to check JAC 12th result:
- Visit the JAC results website.
- Click on the link to check the result.
- Enter the roll number and other required details.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
12.50 pm: The result declaration time has change. Now the result will be declared at 5.00 pm, reports Times of India.
12.02 pm: The result is expected to come out in an hour’s time. Students should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result once it is declared.
11.42 am: This year JAC managed to finish the exam process before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed; however, the evaluation process was disrupted due to the pandemic. Thus, the result has been delayed this year.
11.16 am: The pass percentages for various streams in 2019:
Science: 57%; Commerce: 70.44%; and Arts: 79.97%
11.09 am: In 2019, JAC Intermediate Science and Commerce stream result was declared on May 14, 2019. The Arts stream result was declared a week later on May 21.
10.59 am: In 2019, JAC had declared the Arts results separately and Science and Commerce results on a different day. This year it is reportedly declaring all the results together.
10.58 am: The result will be available on various official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
10.57 am: All the students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.
10.54 am: The result for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream for Intermediate board exam will be declared today at 1.00 pm.
10.53 am: JAC will be declaring the 2020 Intermediate or 12th class results today, July 17.