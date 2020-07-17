12.50 pm: The result declaration time has change. Now the result will be declared at 5.00 pm, reports Times of India.

12.02 pm: The result is expected to come out in an hour’s time. Students should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result once it is declared.

11.42 am: This year JAC managed to finish the exam process before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed; however, the evaluation process was disrupted due to the pandemic. Thus, the result has been delayed this year.

11.16 am: The pass percentages for various streams in 2019:

Science: 57%; Commerce: 70.44%; and Arts: 79.97%

11.09 am: In 2019, JAC Intermediate Science and Commerce stream result was declared on May 14, 2019. The Arts stream result was declared a week later on May 21.

10.59 am: In 2019, JAC had declared the Arts results separately and Science and Commerce results on a different day. This year it is reportedly declaring all the results together.

10.58 am: The result will be available on various official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

10.57 am: All the students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.

10.54 am: The result for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream for Intermediate board exam will be declared today at 1.00 pm.

10.53 am: JAC will be declaring the 2020 Intermediate or 12th class results today, July 17.