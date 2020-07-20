Meghalaya SSLC result declared: MBOSE 10th result available on th direct linkis: LIVE UPDATES
Around 51,000 students had appeared for the 10th exam this year from the state, according to a report.
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the 10th class result today, July 20, at around 10.00 am. The result was declared and is available on the official website, mbose.in.
Around 51,300 students had appeared for the SSLC examination this year from the state, reports Times of India. A total number of girls who had appeared for the exam was 28.4 thousand and total number of boys was 22.9 thousand.
How to check the MBOSE SSLC result:
- Visit the MBOSE website.
- Click on the link to check the SSLC result once declared.
- Enter the roll number and other details as required.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
10.52 am: Students have secured a pass percentage of 75 percent, according to Times of India. A total number of 16,035 students were declared as having passed the exam.
10.07 am: The abstract, merit list, and other details are expected to be released soon on the website.
10.05 am: The result page has gone down. Students are requested to be patient and to check after some time.
10.02 am: The result has been declared. This is the direct link to check the result.
9.52 am: The result will be released in a few minutes from now. Students should be ready with their hall tickets.
9.42 am: The website already has information about the result but the link has not been activated yet. This is the page on which the result will be declared.
9.25 am: MBOSE had declared the 12th Arts, Commerce, and Science stream results on July 13 and now the 10th result will be declared a week later.
8.55 am: Around 55.3 thousand students had appeared for the exam this year of which 28.4 thousand are girls and 22.9 thousand are boys, according to Times of India.
8.53 am: All the students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.
8.52 am: MBOSE will declare the Meghalaya SSLC or 10th class results today. It is expected that the result will be declared at around 10.00 am.