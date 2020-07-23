Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) begins the Class 12th mark verification process from today on the official website, cbse.nic.in. All the students who would like to get their class 12th marks verified for one or more subjects can do so on the website.

The last day to apply for verification of marks is July 24 (5.00 pm). Verification of marks request will attract a fee of Rs. 500 per subject. The result will be announced soon on the website for the verification and if there are changes in the marks, a letter will be set to the student from the regional board office.

Apart from verification, the board will also accept request for photocopy of evaluated answer sheet and re-evaluation. The request of photocopy of answer sheet will be taken from August 1 to August 2 and re-evaluation will be done from August 6 to August 7. The fee for photocopy per subject is Rs. 700 and for re-evaluation is Rs. 100 per subject.

Here is the direct link to access the CBSE notification.

The board had declared the 12th class board examination result on July 13 in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 88.7%. This year the examination process was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many of the subjects had to be cancelled. The board had evaluated these subjects based on internal assessment.