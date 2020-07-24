Indian Railways has introduced contactless ticket checking system on July 23 for both online and offline tickets, reports Moneycontrol.com. All tickets will now be equipped with a QR code making it possible for ticket checkers to conduct their duty of checking passenger’s tickets without any kind of contact.

Passengers purchasing the ticket will receive an SMS with a link to download the QR code, whereas offline tickets will have a QR code which can be used to check the ticket.

In addition, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that the IRCTC website is being revamped and the new website will be rolled out in the month of August, says the report. He added that the new portal is aimed at providing a better experience for the passengers.

The Chairman said that the new website is being built as part of the Digital India initiative and will be built based on the SATSANG software. Railways aims to digitise all its operations in the near future.

By December 2021, the aim is to track the entire passenger and freight operation through satellite. All railway assets will be mapped and maintenance of them will be tracked digitally, adds the report.