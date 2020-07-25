Calcutta University declares 2019 BCom 3rd semester result at wbresults.nic.in
The result for Honours, General, and Major courses were released on the official website.
Calcutta University has declared the 2019 BCom 3rd semester examination result on Friday, July 24.
All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.
The Semester III results were declared for Honours, General, and Major course types under CBCS and is available now on the website.
Here is the direct link to check the BCom 3rd Sem result.
How to check Calcutta University result:
- Visit the official West Bengal results website.
- Click on the link to check the Calcutta University BCom result on the home page.
- Enter the roll number and submit.
- The result will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out if needed.