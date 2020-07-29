Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be declaring the 2020 10th and 12th board examination result in a few hours today, July 29. The official website currently states that the result will be declared after 11.00 pm.

All the students who had appeared for the 10th and 12th class exams in the state can check the result on the official websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th, 11th, and 12th examination result together on May 30, 2019. The pass percentage for 10th exam was 76.43% and for class 12th was 80.13%. The 2019 pass percentage has witnessed an improvement for both the classes by more than 1 percentage points compared to 2018.

This year the result declaration for the exams have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. A few of the subjects that were scheduled to be conducted in March had to be postponed and were conducted in the month of June.

How to check UBSE 2020 10th and 12th board exam results: