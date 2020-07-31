Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the 12th class or HS 2020 result today, July 31. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Students have managed to score a pass percentage of 80.8% this year in the 12th exam, reports Times of India. A total number of 26,400 students had appeared for the exam this year, adds the report.

The board has also declared the 10th Old Syllabus result today. Along with the the Madarsa board exam result were also declared for Alim-Old, Alim, and Fazil examination.

Here are the direct links to all the results:

Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage)- Year 2020

Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage)(FAZIL)- Year 2020

Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination)(Old Syllabus)- Year 2020

Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination)(ALIM) - Year 2020

Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination)(ALIM-OLD)- Year 2020

Generally, the board declares the 12th result streamwise on different dates but this year the result has been declared together. The exam process was disrupted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the resultant lockdown.