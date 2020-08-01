Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has released the admit card for the JEE 2020 examination on July 31. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, eadmission.cipet.gov.in.

The CIPET JEE 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 5. It should be noted that the application process to participate in the exam is still active. The last day to register for the exam is August 3.

Here is the direct link to download the CIPET JEE 2020 admit card.

CIPET wa set up to develop manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering & Technology. The exam is conducted for admissions to various courses offered by CIPET at 37 locations throughout India.

How to download CIPET JEE 2020 admit card: