The Consortium of National Law University has again postponed the CLAT 2020 examination. The exam was set for August 22 which has been postponed now and new dates will be released soon. The information regarding the postponement was provided on the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The official website reads, “Registration for the examination closed on 10th July 2020. The examination has been postponed, until further notice.”

The 2020 CLAT exam has been postponed now multiple times due to COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and then for August. Now the exam has been postponed once again.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The eligibility to appear for the CLAT 2020 UG Entrance exam is that the candidate should have cleared the 10+2 examination with a minimum of 45% (40% for SC/ST). For PG Entrance exam, the candidate must have LL.B Degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC/ST) of marks. There is no upper age limit to appear for the CLAT exam.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for details on the CLAT exam dates.