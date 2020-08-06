Mumbai University will release the first merit list as part of the 2020 admission process today, August 6. . The first merit list is expected to be released on the official website, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac

The first merit list was expected to be released on August 4. However, the university extended the registration deadline to August 5 and the first merit list was rescheduled for August 6 (11.00 am).

Based on the first merit list students who have been allocated seats must get their documents verified and pay their admission fees from August 6 from 1.00 pm. The last day to get one’s document verified for the first merit list is August 11 (3.00 pm).

The remaining merit list schedule has also been adjusted with 2nd merit list being released on August 11 and the 3rd merit list being declared on August 17.

Mumbai University has asked all the colleges to provide an online system for admission this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For colleges which have difficulties providing an online system, offline admission process should be done while maintaining all the COVID-19 safety protocols.