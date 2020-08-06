Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2020 admit card has been issued today, August 6. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the UPCATET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, upcatet.org.

UPCATET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 18, August 19, and August 20, 2020. Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, is responsible for conducting the UPCATET 2020 exam.

Here is the direct link to download UPCATET 2020 admit card.

The exam is conducted for admissions to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry courses for UG, PG, and Ph.D courses offered in the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

How to download UPCATET 2020 admit card:

Visit the UPCATET 2020 official website. Click on the link to download admit card (available at multiple places on the home page). A new page will open where candidates need to enter log-in details and submit. The admit card will be downloaded which should be printed out.

The UPCATET 2020 application process started on February 20 and went on until June 2, 2020. This year the application process was stretched due to the COVID-19 lockdown.