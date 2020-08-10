Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the rescheduled Entrance exam details on its official website, bhuonline.in. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the entrance exam of the university can check the details on the official website.

The entrance exams will be conducted from August 24 to September 14. The LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams will be conducted from August 24 to August 31.

Meanwhile the remaining entrance exams for various other undergraduate programs such as for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc will be conducted on September 9, September 10, September 11, and September 14.

The detailed timetable for all the entrance exams will be released on the official website before August 17. The admit card for the exams will be released around a week before the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the BHU notification.