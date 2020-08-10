Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has decided to postpone the Rajasthan 2020 PTET examination once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. This is the second time the exam has been postponed this year. The rescheduled exam was to be held on August 16.

The official website states that the new dates will be announced soon. Students are suggested to keep checking the official website, ptetdcb2020.org for further updates.

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed 2-year course or BA B.Ed/BSC B.Ed 4-year integrated course offered across the state of Rajasthan which was initially scheduled to be conducted May 10th and then on August 16, 2020.

A previous notification had said that around 4.81 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the entrance exams of which 3.27 lakh have applied for the B.Ed exam and 1.53 lakh for the integrated 4-year course.

The state of Rajasthan has registered more than 53,000 COVID-19 patients with a death toll of more than 790 patients. The total COVID-19 cases nationwide crossed the 22 lakh mark on Sunday with a death toll crossing 44 thousand mark.