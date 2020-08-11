Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative examination schedule for the CRP-RRB IX Officer Scale and Office Assistant recruitment examination. The examination will be conducted in the months of September and October 2020.

The preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants will be conducted on September 12, September 13, September 19, September 20, and September 26.

The Main exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant will be conducted on October 18 along with Single exam for Officer Scale II and III.

The exam schedule for these exams were disrupted due to the COVID-19 situation and even these dates are tentative and subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS RRB exam schedule.