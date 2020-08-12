Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the 12th class Science stream results today on the official website. All the students who had appeared for the Science stream this year can check the result on the official results website, orissaresults.nic.in.

Students have managed to score a pass percentage for the Science stream of 70.21%, according to NDTV. This is lower than the pass percentage of 2019 when it was 72.33%. More than 98 thousand students had appeared for the exam this year from the Science stream.

Here is the direct link to access CHSE Odisha 12th Science results.

The Arts and Commerce stream is generally announced together but no official result has been released yet for those streams. Around 2.18 lakh students had appeared for the Arts stream and more than 25 thousand students for the Commerce stream this year.

This year the examination for 12th class were scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to March 27; however, all the subjects scheduled after March 23 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These exams were later cancelled.

The marks for the remaining subjects will be given based on the marks received in subjects already conducted. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, their marks in best of three subjects will be considered for the pending papers. For students who have appeared in three subjects, their highest marks in two subjects will be considered for the remaining papers.

How to check Odisha 12th 2020 result