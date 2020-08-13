National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NCHM JEE 2020 exam date once again. The exam will now be conducted on August 29 instead of August 22. The exam will be conducted from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The admit card for the exam is also expected to be released today or tomorrow as the notification says that the admit card will be released 15 days prior to the exam.

This is the first year when National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE exam will be conducted by NTA. The exam has been rescheduled multiple times due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

The admit card, once released, will be available on the official website, nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates should click on the admit card link and log-in with their personal IDs to access the admit card.

Here is the direct link to access the NCHM JEE 2020 exam rescheduling notification.