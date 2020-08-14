Symbiosis International University has declared the 2020 SLAT examination result today, August 14. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scorecard from the official website, set-test.org.

This year the exam was conducted from July 26 to July 28 via Internet-Based Online Proctored Test and now the result has been declared. The test is conducted for admissions to various law courses offered by the university at its campuses in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

Here is the direct link to check the SLAT scores.

The details of the counselling program will be released on the official website soon. Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website regularly for further updates.

How to check SLAT 2020 scores: