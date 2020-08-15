National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NCHM JEE 2020 admit card on Friday, August 14. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The exam was scheduled for August 22 but was postponed by a week. This year the exam has been rescheduled multiple times due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

The candidates are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should bring a duly filled undertaking form of COVID-19.

Here is the direct link to download the NCHM JEE 2020 admit card.

The exam is conducted for admissions to courses offered National Council for Hotel Management or NCHM. The exam is being conducted by NTA this year in 86 cities throughout the country.