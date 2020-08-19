Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th Commerce stream result today, August 19. The result will be declared at around 11.30 am on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The result information was relayed by the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The Science stream result was declared on August 12 in which students had scored a pass percentage of 70.21%. The details of the Arts stream result has not been revealed yet.

How to check Odisha 12th 2020 result

Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in Click on the result link for CHSE Commerce stream exam once it is activated. Enter your exam roll number and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

More than 25 thousand students had appeared for the Commerce stream and around 2.18 lakh students had appeared for the Arts stream. More than 98 thousand students had appeared for the exam this year from the Science stream.

This year the examination for 12th class were scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to March 27; however, all the subjects scheduled after March 23 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These exams were later cancelled. Students will be graded on these subjects based on performance in subjects already conducted.