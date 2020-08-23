The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be released the UGET 2020 answer keys today, August 23. All the students who had appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam can download the answer keys from the official website, comedk.org.

The objections against the answer keys can be raised on or before August 26 on the official website, details of which will be released along with the answer keys. The final answer keys is expected to be released on August 31 and the result will be declared on September 4.

The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on August 19 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of July.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process. Around 190 engineering colleges conduct their admissions via COMEDK.