Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level 2019 Tier III examination date. The exam will be conducted on November 22, 2020. The notification for the same was released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Currently, only the date of the exam has been released. More details is expected to be released on the official website in the near future. The exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The notification said that the schedule depends on the government guidelines on COVID-19 and is subject to change. All candidates who have cleared the SSC CGL 2019 Tier I exam are eligible to appear for the Tier II and Tier III exam.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for latest updates on the CGL exam.

Here is the direct link to access the CGL 2019 Tier III exam date notification.