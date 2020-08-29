Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the 2020 PUC II revaluation result on August 28. All the students who have applied for revaluation and/or retotalling can check the result on the official website, pue.kar.nic.in.

Students could have applied for revaluation and retotalling of the exam marks, link for which was activated after the PUC II result was declared. Now the result for the revaluation is out.

Here is the direct link to check the Karnataka PUC II revaluation result.

Three separate links are on the link; one with the list of students whose marks have changed, one with the list of students whose marks have not change, one whose results are unvalued and change in totalling.

The PUC II result this year was declared on July 14. The students managed to score a pass percentage of 69.2%. Around 5.56 lakh students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam of which 3,84 lakh passed.