Shashtra Surakhsa Bal (SSB) has released a Constable recruitment notification for around 1500 positions. The application process started on August 29 and can be processed on the official website, applyssb.com.

The vacancies are various Constable positions of which prominent are Constable (Driver - Male) which consists of 574 vacancies, Constable (Cook) with 258 vacancies, Constable (Veterinary) with 161 vacancies, and Constable (Water Carrier) 113 vacancies.

Eligibility and qualifications vary for each position but candidates must be at least Matriculation passed to be eligible to apply. The minimum age to apply for the position is 18 except for Driver position which requires candidates to be 21. The upper age limit is different for each position with relaxation for candidates from the reserved category.

Here is the direct link to access SSB 2020 Recruitment notification.

The candidates must appear at the recruitment venue at an informed time for PET/PST and Document verification. The date and venue of the PET/PST will be available at a later date on the official website. The PST criteria for various position has been mentioned on the notification.

Candidates who qualify the PST/PET round will have to appear for a written exam. The exam will be for 2-hour duration and will test candidates on General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning, General English/Hindi. After the written test, skill test round will be conducted.

Here is the direct link to start the SSB 2020 application process.

Interested candidates are requested to go through the official notification for more details on breakdown of vacancy, application and selection process, exam pattern, reservation policy, PST requirements among others before proceeding with the application.