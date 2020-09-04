National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 First Test result will be declared today, September 4. All the students who have appeared for the NATA First Test can check the result on the official website, nata.in.

The result was scheduled to be declared yesterday, September 3. However, a notification was released stating that the result will be announced today. The NATA Second Test application window has also been extended until September 6.

Here is the direct link to access the NATA notification.

NATA conducts two tests in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exam if they were unable to appear for the First Test. NATA Second Test this year is scheduled to be conducted on September 12.

Here is the direct link to register to appear for the NATA Second Test.

How to check NATA 2020 result: