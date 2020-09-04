Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is expected to release the UET 2020 second phase exams admit card soon. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the second phase of UET 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, bhuonline.in.

The second phase of UET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 18. Just like the first phase exam, the admit cards for the second phase is expected to released in a phased manner.

Here is the direct link to download the UET 2020 admit card.

The second phase of UET exam will including entrance exams for BCom, BSc, and BA among others. The first phase of UET and PET exams were conducted from August 24 to August 31. This year the UET and PET exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the direct link to download the BHU UET 2020 exam schedule

How to download BHU UET 2020 admit card: