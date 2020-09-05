Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB has declared the GUJCET 2020 examination result today, September 5. All the students who had appeared for the GUJCET exam can check the result on the official website, gseb.org.

A total number of 1.06 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam this year. Around 1000 students were placed in the 99th percentile and above category and more than 2100 were placed in 98 percentile and above category. The counselling details will be released soon on the website.

Here is the direct link to check the GUJCET 2020 result.

Here is the direct link to check the GUJCET percentile details.

The GUJCET exam was conducted on August 22. The exam is generally conducted in the month of March but was postponed for July due to COVID-19 situation. The exam was further postponed and was conducted on August 22.

GUJCET exam conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. This year around 1.25 lakh are slated to appear for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.