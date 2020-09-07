Indian Railways will be running 40 new pair of trains from September 12. The booking for these trains will begin from September 10. These pair of trains are apart from the 115 pair of special trains that are begin run by the Indian Railways after regular trains were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The decision was taken after monitoring the demand of tickets for various routes. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, “We will monitor special trains and wherever there is demand for a train or the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train,” He added, “The stoppages of the clone trains will be less than the IRCTC special train, the idea is to have stoppages at major stations for clone trains to meet demands of people.

Here is the list of 40 pairs of new special trains:

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Railways

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Railways

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

Regular trains were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The railways started pair of 15 trains connecting major cities with New Delhi in May. On June 1, 100 more pairs of special trains were started. The booking for these trains can be done via IRCTC website or app. A few booking counters have been opened.

The Press Information Bureau had released the rules around special trains in May. The rules are as follows: