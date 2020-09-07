Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the second batch of UET 2020 second phase exams admit cards. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the second phase of UET 2020 exam on September 9, September 10, September 11, and September 14 can download the admit card from the official website, bhuonline.in.

The second phase of UET 2020 exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 18. Earlier, the admit card for September 9 and September 10 exams were released. The admit card for the remaining exams will be released in a phased manner soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to download the UET 2020 admit card.

The second phase of UET exam will include entrance exams for BCom, BSc, and BA among others. The first phase of UET and PET exams were conducted from August 24 to August 31. This year the UET and PET exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the direct link to download the BHU UET 2020 exam schedule

How to download BHU UET 2020 admit card: