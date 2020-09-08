National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the ICAR AIEEA 2020 admit card for the Undergraduate exam on September 8. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

The ICAR UG was initially re-scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8 but was later postponed and is now going to be conducted from September 16 to September 22. ICAR PG and SRF/JRF exams will be conducted on September 23 and the admit card for the same is expected to be released in around a week’s time.

Here is the direct link to download the ICAR 2020 UG admit card.

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & Ph.D agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

How to download ICAR AIEEA 2020 admit card: