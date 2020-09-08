National Board of Examination (NBE) will be issued the admit card for the NEET SS 2020 examination today, September 8. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The examination is set to be conducted on September 15 and the result will be declared before September 25. The application process was conducted August 3 to August 23.

The brief bulletin for the NEET SS 2020 exam was released on August 2. The exam is conducted as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016) for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses.

The admit card was officially scheduled to be released on September 7 but the date was postponed and now it will be released today.

How to download NEET SS admit card: