Fresh plea regarding the postponement of NEET UG 2020 examination will be heard in the Supreme Court today, reports NDTV. At least 11 petitioners have filed a plea requesting for the postponement of the NEET UG examination due to the COVID-19 situation. Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the plea.

Apart from the postponement, the plea demands that the number of NEET UG exam centres should be increased and the exam should be conducted in a staggered manner spanning over 4-5 days just like the recently concluded JEE Main 2020. They also demanded transportation facilities to be provided to and from the exam centre, adds the report.

Supreme Court has already dismissed the postponement pleas twice and this is the third attempt at it. The initial plea was filed by students from various states and the second plea was filed by six states ruled by the opposition parties.

NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. The exam has been postponed twice already due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Education and National Testing Agency (NTA) have dismissed requests from students on social media to postpone the exams saying that any further postponement will affect the academic year.