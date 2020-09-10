TS 2020 POLYCET result announced at polycetts.nic.in; check rank card in direct link
TS POLYCET exam was conducted on September 2 and now the result has been declared.
Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (TS BTET) has declared the 2020 POLYCET results today, September 10. All the candidates who had appeared for theTS POLYCET exam can check the result and rank on the official website, polycetts.nic.in.
The TS POLYCET 2020 exam was conducted on September 2 after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process will begin, details of which will be released soon.
Here is the direct link to access TS POLYCET 2020 rank card.
TS POLYCET exam is conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges in the state of Telangana. This is for students seeking admissions into Diploma courses in Engineering and non-Engineering/Technology courses offered in polytechnic colleges.
How to check TS POLYCET rank card:
- Visit the TS POLYCET official website.
- Click on the tab for POLYCET results.
- Enter the hall ticket number and click on ‘View Rank Card.
- The rank will be displayed.