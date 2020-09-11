Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and JNUT Hyderabad has declared the TS ECET 2020 examination result today, September 11. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their rank card on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on August 31. Now that the result has been declared, counselling details will be released soon based on ECET rank.

Here is the direct link to check the TS ECET 2020 result.

The exam is Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree holders. This year the TSCHE was conducted in collaboration with JNTU Hyderabad.

ECET exam is conducted for lateral admission to 2nd year BE/BTech courses and 2nd year Pharmacy courses offered in the state of Telangana. The application process for the exam this year began on February 24 and went on until July 15.

How to download TS ECET rank card: