BITS Pilani is expected to release the BITSAT admission hall ticket from today, September 13, at around 11.00 am. All the students who are slated to appear for the BITSAT admission process can download the hall tickets from the official website, bitsadmission.com.

Moreover, the students who seek to change their exam center can fill in a form available on the website to request for a change. The form for the exam centre change can be accessed in this link. The form needs to be sent to fic.fd@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in.

The website says, ‘Candidates should note that it will be difficult for the Institute to accommodate all such requests. However, the Institute is willing to examine requests and try to accommodate genuine cases, to the extent possible.’

BITSAT-2020 is a CBT test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam will be of 3-hour duration testing students on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology.

BITS Pilani is a deemed university offering offering degree programmes on Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities. The institute has three campuses across India and one in Dubai.

The website also has activated the link for candidates to take a mock test to get themselves acquainted with the exam interface. The mock test an be taken in this direct link.