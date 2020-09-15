Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the 2019 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II final result today, September 15. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check the result on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 662 candidates were placed in the merit list with Aditya Arya topping the merit list. The second and third places were bagged by Bade Maheer Sathwik Naidu and Chithuluri Praneeth, respectively.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC NDA/NA 2019 (II) final result.

The written exam was conducted on November 17, 2019 and candidates who cleared the exam had to appear for the interview. The interviews were held by he Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).