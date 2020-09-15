Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 admit card today, September 15. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The entrance test for B.Ed. admission will be conducted on September 22. All the candidates should go through their admit card carefully for full details on the exam time and venue along with COVID-19 related instructions.

Here is the direct link to downloald Bihar CET B.Ed 2020 admit card.

This exam is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed. Colleges in the state of Bihar. A total number of 15 universities will conduct their B.Ed. course admission via this exam.

How to download Bihar CET B.Ed 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the Bihar CET B.Ed. official website.

2. Click on the Login button on the home page.

3. Enter the log-in credentials and submit.

4. The admit card can be accessed which needs to be printed out.