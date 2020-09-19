JEE Main Paper II (B.Arch/B. Planning) result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Along with the result, the JEE Main answer keys were also released on the official website.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Paper II or B. Arch and B. Planning entrance examination result on September 18. All the candidates can check the result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Along with the result, the answer keys for the exam was also released, which can be accessed in this link. The exam was conducted from September 1 to September 6 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.
Here is the direct link to check the JEE Main Paper 2 result.
The NTA has not released the result details along with the result. It is expected to be released soon. JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to various centrally-affiliated engineering colleges. The Paper I result was declared on September 11 in which a total number of 24 candidates have received 100 NTA scores in JEE Main January and April/September exam
How to check JEE Main 2020 result:
- Visit the JEE Main official website.
- Click on the link to check the Paper II scores.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The NTA score for the JEE main exam will be displayed.