The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) is in the process of conducting the CLAT 2020 examination today and it will release the answer keys for the exam in the evening hours. All candidates who appear in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Any objections against the answer keys will be accepted after the release of the answer keys. The last day to submit the challenge is September 29. The CLAT result will be declared on October 5.

The Consortium also released the detailed counselling timeline and important instructions on the official website. The registration process for the counselling will begin on October 6. Eligible candidates will be sent an invite to participate in the process who will have to pay Rs. 50,000 to participate in the process which will be adjusted during the admission process.

The first allotment result will be declared on October 9 and all allotted candidates will be given an option to accept/lock the seat or to upgrade or to exit the admission process. The second allotment result will be declared on October 11 and third allotment on October 14.

Here is the direct link to access the CLAT 2020 counselling details.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.