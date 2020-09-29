Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam to be conducted for the 2020 Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service on September 28. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The written exam for 2020 Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service will be conducted from October 16 to October 18 and now the admit cards have been released. The candidates should go through the admit card carefully for details on venue, time, and other COVID-19 precautions that candidates must follow.

Here is the direct link to download the Indian Economic/Statistical Services admit card.

The exam General English and General Studies exams are common for both which will be conducted on October 16. The exams scheduled on October 17 and October 18 are subject-specific. The detailed timetable for the exam can be accessed in this link.

How to download UPSC Indian Statistical/Economics exam admit card: