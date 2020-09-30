Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Combined State/Upper Subordinate and Forest Officer on September 29.

All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on October 11 in two sessions. The first session is from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second session is from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates should go through the admit card carefully for all COVID-19-related instructions.

The preliminary exam is being conducted for Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Preliminary Examination and Assistant Conservator of Forests/Regional Forest Officer.

How to download the UPPSC admit card: