Supreme Court will conduct the hearing for the plea seeking for the postponement of the UPSC Civil Services exam today, September 30. Earlier, the Court had asked the Commission to file a written affidavit on why the exam cannot be postponed.

Advocate Naresh Kaushik who was representing UPSC in the previous hearing said that the issue of postponement was considered and it was concluded that any further postponement would hurt the examination process. The Court asked the UPSC to file an affidavit by September 29 detailing the reasons why a postponement was not possible.

The petition by Vasireddy Govardhana Sai Prakash and others filed in the SC had said that the exam amid this pandemic and flooding situation violates the rights of the candidates under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution to practice their chosen profession/occupation of serving the public.

The petitioner also said that the conduct of the Civil Services exam is different than the conduct of academic exams as there is no question of loss of academic year. SC had previously given green light for the conduct of NEET UG and JEE exam in the month of September.

The petitioner also said that the Commission has not increased the number of exam centre which will result in many candidates needing to travel 300-400 kilometres to give the exam. The low number of centres will increase the probability of candidates getting infected.